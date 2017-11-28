K'taka Secy. legislative assembly rejects allegation of sexual harassment

[India], Nov. 27 (ANI): Secretary of Karnataka Legislative assembly S. Murthy on Monday rejected the charges of sexual assault made by female colleagues against him and said baseless allegations are being leveled to malign his image.

"These are baseless allegations, I am a Dalit and some people can't tolerate seeing me in this position. Nobody complained in so many years. They are spreading false news," he said.

Earlier, the police received a statement against Murthy, accusing him of allegedly harassing a woman colleague.

The statement was filed by advocate Sudha Katwa, who has alleged that Murthy sought sexual favours from the woman. (ANI)