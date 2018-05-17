K'taka slugfest: BJP done everything in accordance with rule book, says Javadekar

[India], May 17 (ANI): Union Minister and Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that whatever his party has done is in accordance with rule book.

The Union Minister said the Congress is ill informed and do not have faith on their MLAs as they have held them captive in a resort.

While addressing the media, Javadekar said, "Whatever BJP has done in Karnataka is in accordance with rule book. Congress is ill informed and as a result is making these funny claims. They don't have faith on their MLAs as they have held them captive in a resort. JDS and Congress are scared after being exposed."

The political slugfest erupted in Karnataka after Governor Vajubhai R. Vala invited BJP, the single-largest party, to form the government in the state. The decision has triggered an outrage among Opposition parties, who are demanding that the governors of four other states -Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya and Manipur - should invite them to stake claim to the government as they were also the single largest parties in last assembly polls held in these states. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on May 15 showed that the BJP had won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 38 seats, respectively. In a turn of events, the JD(S) and Congress forge a post-poll alliance government. They also got the support of one Independent MLA, taking their collective number to 117. While the BJP argued that they were the single largest party to be invited first by the Governor, the JD(S) and Congress said that 112 is the majority to form government and Congress-JDS combine is at 117. (ANI)