K'taka slugfest: Congress MLAs to shift from Bengaluru resort

[India], May 17 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday said that the party MLAs, lodged at Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru will be shifted today in order to avoid alleged horse-trading attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy further said that Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) MLAs are not coming along with them.

"We will be shifted today. We will tell you more later. JD(S) MLAs are not coming along. The place has not been decided yet," Reddy told media here.

Earlier today, police forces deployed at the Eagleton Resort, were removed.

Reddy further alleged that the BJP members came inside the resort and offered money after the security was removed. "After the police were withdrawn (from outside Eagleton Resort), they (BJP) came inside and offered money. Constantly they have been calling people on phone," Reddy added. Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that his party will protect all the Congress and JD(S) MLAs to prevent any poaching ahead of the trust vote in the assembly. "Congress and JD(S) will protect all their MLAs in Karnataka. After taking oath he (Yeddyurappa) has already transferred 4 IPS officers. BJP's movement is laughable," Kumaraswamy told the media. Kumaraswamy said that the JD(S) will give security to its MLAs in the state. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on May 15 showed that the BJP had won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 38 seats, respectively. In a turn of events, the JD(S) and Congress forge a post-poll alliance government. They also got the support of one Independent MLA, taking their collective number to 117. While the BJP argued that they were the single largest party to be invited first by the Governor, the JD(S) and Congress said that 112 is the majority and Congress-JDS combine is at 117. On Wendesday, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala invited the BJP to form the government in the state and prove majority within 15 days. (ANI)