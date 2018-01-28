K'taka spiritualist Swamiji declines Padma Shri

[India] January 28 (ANI): Spiritual leader Siddheshwar Swamiji of Jnana Yogashram, who is often referred to as the 'Walking God of North Karnataka', has respectfully declined to accept the Padma Shri award.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vijayapura-born spiritualist, popularly known as Buddiji, wrote, "I am very grateful to the Government of India for awarding me the prestigious 'Padma Shri'. But will all respect to you and the government, I want to convey my unwillingness to accept the great award".

He added that he was a simple man living a simple life, adding, "being a Sanyasin I am little interested in awards". "I hope you appreciate my decision of not accepting this highly valued Padma Shri award", the letter concluded. His preaching is often described as hard teachings delivered in a pleasant and enjoying manner. (ANI)