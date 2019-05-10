K'taka to observe holy month of Ramzan from tomorrow

[India], May 5 (ANI): The holy month of Ramzan will be observed from Monday in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka after District Qazi Twaka Ahmad Musliyar announced the sighting of moon at Kappad Beach in Kerala's Kozhikode.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days including festive foods like dates, typically serves as appetizers, before a lavish meal served after sunset.

During this month, Muslims do not take food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Suhur (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening. A time to celebrate with loved ones and seek the blessing of elders. India's 1.2 billion people include 175 million Muslims, and constitute the third-largest Muslim population in the world. Here is how people wishing each other and spreading love to commemorate Ramadan: (ANI)