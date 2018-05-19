K'taka turmoil: Kumaraswamy accuses BJP of 'hijacking' MLAs

[India], May 18 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "hijacking" two MLAs from Congress-JD(S) alliance.

Talking to media, Kumaraswamy said, "Two MLAs have been hijacked by our BJP friends. But, I am certain that they will come back to us."

He also expressed his confidence by saying that the JD (S) and the Congress have jointly given a list of 118 MLAs to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala and have sufficient strength to form the government in the state.

"JD(S) and Congress have jointly given a list of 118 MLAs to Governor. We have sufficient strength to form a government in Karnataka. This morning the Supreme Court has given judgement on Governor's decision. For past two days, the BJP is trying to buy the MLAs of the opposition," he added. The statement came after Supreme Court today ruled that a floor test should be conducted on Saturday at 4 pm for BJP to prove their majority in the Karnataka assembly. The decision was taken after the top court heard the arguments for and against the petition filed by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) following Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's invitation to the BJP to form the government in the state. The BJP has 104 MLAs but they are still short of the simple majority mark of 113 by nine MLAs and have been given 24 hours to prove the same in the assembly by the apex court. However, if two 'missing' Congress MLAs do not get to vote tomorrow, the halfway mark will fall to 111. On the other hand, Congress (78 seats) and JD-S (37 seats), along with two independent candidates, have formed a post-poll alliance and are staking claim to form the government in Karnataka, with at least 117 MLAs. (ANI)