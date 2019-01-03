K'tka: NCW to set inquiry committee to probe bonded women labourers case

[India] Jan 3 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has decided to constitute an inquiry committee to investigate into the plight and condition of the bonded women labourers recently rescued from a plantation in Savanthahalli Village, Karnataka.

Taking serious note of the horrifying accounts of abuse and atrocities that have recently come to light in Karnataka's Hassan District, NCW stated: "We've decided to constitute an inquiry committee to inquire into the plight and condition of the bonded women labourers recently rescued from a plantation in Savanthahalli Village, Karnataka."

According to various media reports, the now rescued bonded women labourers were forced into labour, beaten with wooden logs and were made to live in deprived and inhumane conditions with little sustenance. The NCW further stated that the three-member inquiry committee, led by the NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma will visit Karnataka on January 4-5 to inquire into the circumstances leading to the incident and the action taken by the concerned authorities. The inquiry committee will meet the concerned district officers including Hassan Superintendent of Police, AN Prakash Gowda, who led the rescue team, the victims, and other such persons as deemed proper to ascertain the facts and circumstances. The Committee will investigate into the case in accordance with the procedure laid down in Section 10 (1) read with Section 10 (4) of the NCW Act, 1990, and submit its recommendations to the commission for taking such action as deemed fit against those involved in the case. Further, Sharma will also meet the State's Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Labour Secretary, Women and Child Development Secretary and Director General of Police on January 5 in Bengaluru to discuss the matter. (ANI)