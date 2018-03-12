KTR condemns Cong over 'cheap, cultureless' Assembly disruption

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday lashed out at the Congress Party for disrupting Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan's speech in the Telangana Assembly and termed the act as "cheap and cultureless".

Congress MLAs threw papers at the Governor, while he was trying to address the joint session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council.

"The sense of democracy is to discuss, debate and descent, but unfortunately out of frustration, the Congress is indulging in cheap tactics. And what they have done in today's Assembly was cheap and cultureless," Rao told ANI.

"My request to the Congress Party members are they should learn to behave and give the right message across. What they have done today is utterly shameful for themselves and democracy. If they behave in such a way then the people will give a befitting reply soon," Rao added. During the disruption, the Congress Party tossed their papers at Narasimhan after tearing them and even threw their headphones - one of them thrown by MLA Komatireddy Venkat hit Swamy Goud, the council chairman. Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, while talking to ANI about the protest in the Assembly, said, "It is our right to protest and raise slogans in the assembly. I have been an MLA for the last 20 years but have never seen such a condition where the MLAs are not allowed to protest". Komatireddy alleged, "The governor was making false statements in the assembly and therefore we had to raise our voice by holding placards. It is correct that we threw papers but as far as I believe papers wouldn't hurt a person so much. I didn't beat anyone with headphones and it is just a drama arranged by Harish Rao to get us suspended". He added that it was very unfair that there were 50 policemen who came to stop them from protesting and were pushing them. "My leg got a mild fracture as a result of this, but I can't blame anyone for this incident. The main intention of the opposition party is to suspend us and that is the reason they are showing all these" Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy, after visiting Swamy Goud in hospital, said, "It was an unexpected thing, what happened in the assembly. I just checked the condition of Swamy Goud. His right eye is completely swollen and the dressing has been done to his eye. Doctors asked to admit him to the hospital for observation of his condition. We haven't filed any complaint against this". (ANI)