KTR inspects Hyderabad Metro works from Ameerpet to LB Nagar

[India], June 21 (ANI): Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inspected Hyderabad Metro works between Ameerpet and LB Nagar.

The Minister accompanied by Transport Minister Mahender Reddy, MP Malla Reddy and other officials took the trail run of the Metro Rail from Ameerpet to LB Nagar.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said "We were waiting for this metro corridor since many days. Today we had inspected the works that are going on in the all the metro stations in this route... Out of 45 kms metro project 29 kms has already started and the rest 16 kms will also start soon. Everything will be ready by the end of July."

He further said that Tenders for multi-level car parking (MLCP) facilities at 42 places in the city will be floated in 15 days. "Parking tenders will be made and multi level parking will be constructed, some commercial elements will also be in that..The facilities will have charging points for electric vehicles and commercial aspects to make them financially vialable," he added. He further said Metro Rail facility will be extended up to Falaknuma and connect travellers and people at MGBS and Nampally stations. "Metro Rail and L&T were instructed to take steps to protect the historic and hereditary structures along this stretch by beautifying the precincts", he added. KTR informed that the detailed project reports for Metro Rail Phase-2 and for airport connectivity were being prepared and these would be ready by July and August. (ANI)