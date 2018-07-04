KTR participates in opening ceremony of Hyderabad Sailing Week

[India], July 3 (ANI): Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao participated in the opening ceremony of the Hyderabad Sailing Week at Hussainsagar here on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Padma Rao Goud, Minister of Excise and Prohibition, Sports and Youth affairs, Telangana state and Lt Gen AS Bhinder, VSM, Director General of Military Training.

The program was jointly organised by the EME Sailing Association and Secunderabad Sailing Club and was supported by the sports authority of Telangana.

While attending the event, KT Rama Rao said that over the years, the sport of sailing has received a serious boost over the country, especially in Hyderabad. "Telangana government has given many incentives over the years for sailing. Twin city of Hyderabad has proved to be the nursery for sailors," he said. (ANI)