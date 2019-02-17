KTR pays tributes to the Pulwama martyrs, donates to Martyrs Fund

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party working president KT Rama Rao paid floral tributes to the Pulwama martyrs at CRPF Headquarters in Southern sector here on Sunday.

In his personal capacity, KTR handed over a cheque of Rs. 25 lakhs and another cheque of Rs. 25 lakhs from his friends who volunteered to contribute. He handed over the cheques to G H P Raju, Inspector General of Police, CRPF, Southern sector.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences. Indians will never forget the martyrs' sacrifices. They will continue to remain in our hearts and prayers,” KTR said.

“I hope for the speedy recovery of all the CRPF jawans who were injured in the incident. We live in a large democracy which feels safe today, primarily, because of the men in uniform,” he added. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Thursday. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Soon after the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is based in Pakistan and backed by Islamabad, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by its suicide bomber. (ANI)