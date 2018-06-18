KTR surprises freedom fighter on his birthday

[India] Jun 18(ANI): In a sweet gesture, Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday visited the house of freedom fighter Mitta Yadava Reddy to wish him on his 88th birthday.

Rama Rao was accompanied by Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan.

Last month, Rao had received a tweet from Reddy's granddaughter Nidhi Reddy.

In her tweet, Nidhi requested Minister Rao to release the book written by her grandfather, a freedom fighter and a retired Professor from Osmania University.

Within few Minutes, Rama Rao responded to her tweet by saying, "Absolutely. Least I can do for a hero like your grandfather." The Minister personally extended his birthday wishes to the octogenarian and presented him with a memento. He also launched the book 'My Memoirs' written by Reddy. Yadava Reddy celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake in the presence of his family members and Minister Rao. He told the minister that he was very happy to see him at his residence. The entire family came from various parts of the country to Hyderabad and was a part of the birthday celebrations and the book launch. Mitta Yadav Reddy actively participated in the Indian freedom movement during 1945-47. He was arrested and kept in jail for fighting against the Nizam. (ANI)