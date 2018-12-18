KTR takes charge as TRS working president

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): KT Rama Rao has taken charge as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president in the presence of party leaders, MLAs and MLCs.

The Telangana Bhavan at Jubilee Hills was all decked up to welcome the newly-appointed working president of the TRS. The road adjacent to the Bhavan saw thousands of party supporters chanting the name of Rao, commonly known as KTR.

KTR who served as the minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration in the previous government was elected from the Sircilla constituency in the December 7 Assembly elections.

Earlier this week, TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appointed him as the party's working president. In the recently-held polls, KTR played a crucial role in the victory of the TRS and was also one of the star campaigners. Before taking charge, KTR participated in a mammoth rally from Indo-American Hospital to Telangana Bhavan in Jubilee Hills. He garlanded Telangana Talli statue and the statue of Telangana idealogue late Professor Jayashankar, after reaching the party office. State Home Minister Mahmood Ali and senior party leaders like Harish Rao, Naini Narasimha Reddy, Tummala Nageshwara Rao, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, and Devi Prasad extended their greetings to KTR at the party office. Newly elected MLAs like Lakshma Reddy, Patnam Narender Reddy, Errabali Dayakar Rao, Gadari Kishore, Srinivas Goud, Jeevan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Chennamaneni Ramesh, and Bollam Mallaiah Yadav were among the leaders who congratulated KTR after he took charge. Addressing the gathering, KTR said that the TRS will continue to work for the betterment of farmers, women, youth and all the sections of the society. He said, "I will strengthen the TRS and will work for the welfare of the people. I sincerely thank each and everyone for supporting me." (ANI)