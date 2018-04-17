Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India files its reply in ICJ

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): India on Tuesday submitted a fresh set of pleadings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in regard to the case of retired naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan Military Court in April last year on charges of espionage and terrorism.

The pleadings were filed in response to Pakistan's submissions to the court.

Pakistan has been given time until July 17, 2018, by the court to file its response (rejoinder).

It may be recalled that India first approached the court on May 8, last year, for egregious violations of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 by Pakistan in the matter.

The court on May 18, 2017, indicated provisional measures as requested by India and passed an order obligating Pakistan not to carry out the sentence that was awarded to Jadhav through a farcical trial by Pakistan. As per the court order, India had filed written pleadings (Memorial) in the case on September 13, 2017, and Pakistan filed its Counter-Memorial on December 13, 2017. India remains committed to making all possible efforts to secure and protect the rights of Jadhav. Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities for India's intelligence agency - the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). India, however, maintains that Jadhav was a former naval officer and kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy. On April 10, 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan. On May 18, 2017, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the hanging, after India approached it against the death sentence. (ANI)