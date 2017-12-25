Kulbhushan Jadhav has not been given consular access; reject media reports: Pak foreign office

Islamabad/New Delhi: Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday that arrested Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav has not been given consular access.

Clarifying earlier reports in the media, the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the presence of Indian diplomat during the scheduled meeting between Jadhav and his family does not mean Jadhav has been given Indian consular access.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh will be present at the meeting between Jadhav and his family, which will last 30 minutes.

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife arrive in Pakistan to meet him Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, during his appearance on Geo News' programme 'Naya Pakistan' earlier, had said that India had been given consular access to Jadhav, describing it as a "concession." He had added that Pakistan had allowed Jadhav's meeting with his mother and wife purely on "humanitarian grounds." Noting that Jadhav's case is sub judice in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the minister had said they were also advised to allow the meeting. "We didn't want any weakness in our case in the ICJ over the meeting."