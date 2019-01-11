Kuldeep Singh Rathore named Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appointed Kuldeep Singh Rathore as the new chairman of the party's Himachal Pradesh unit.

The party confirmed the appointment on their Twitter handle, where they posted an image of a letter from General Secretary Ashok Gehlot.

"The Hon'ble Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi has appointed Shri Kuldeep Singh Rathore as President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the hardwork and contribution of Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as PCC President of Himachal Pradesh", the letter added.

Earlier today, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit was named Ajay Maken's successor as the president of the party's Delhi unit. Meanwhile, Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav, and Rajesh Lilothia were appointed as Working Presidents. (ANI)