Kulgam encounter: 2 terrorists killed, 1 surrenders

[India], June 24 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Shesh Paul Vaid on Sunday confirmed that while two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, a third terrorist surrendered before the police.

Taking to his Twitter account, he said, "Third terrorist surrenders with arms/ammunition to Police/SF."

In a separate tweet, he said that one of the two terrorists that had been killed earlier in the day was a Divisional Commander of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, while the other was a foreign terrorist.

"Two terrorists killed are reportedly Shakur Dar Divisional Commander LET & one FT. Efforts on to establish their identity. Great job boys," he tweeted. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam's Chadder Bhan area earlier in the day after an Army patrol party was attacked. This came in the wake of terrorist attacks in Pulwama and Anantnag districts on June 22. Terrorists hurled grenades and fired upon a police and Central Reserve Police Force joint party near Tral bus stand in Pulwama district, while at least four terrorists and a police personnel were killed in an encounter in Anantnag's Srigufwara area. (ANI)