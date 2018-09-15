Kulgam encounter: 5 terrorists gunned down

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): Five terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out earlier in the day in Chowgam area of Qazigund town here.

According to a Kashmir Police release, the terrorists involved in the encounter were a part of proscribed outfits Hijbul Mujahiddin and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The killed terrorists were identified as Gulzar Ahmad Padder, Faisal Ahmad Rather, Zahid Ahmad Mir, Masroor Molvi and Zahoor Ahmad Lone.

Arms and ammunition have also been seized from the site of encounter. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Police and security forces were carrying out a search operation based on an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. Inspector General of Police SP Pani stated that a search operation is underway. In the wake of the encounter, train services between Baramulla and Qazigund were suspended. (ANI)