Kulgam encounter: Army jawan, 3 civilians killed

[India], Apr 11 (ANI): An Army jawan and three civilians have succumbed to their injuries that they sustained in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam and Anatanagar districts of south Kashmir.

The soldier has been identified as S. Gunakar Roy and the deceased civilians have been identified as Sarjeel Sheikh of Khudwani, Bilal Ah Tantray of Frisal and Faisal Ilahi of Melhoora Shopian.

Twelve others, who were injured in the cross-firing, have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

The Jammu and Kashmir state police has sought the cooperation of the civilians to maintain peace in the region and not fall prey to any speculations or rumours. On Tuesday night, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation in the Khudwani area, following information about the presence of terrorist there. Six additional coys of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also moved to the encounter site in Khudwani area of Kulgam. (ANI)