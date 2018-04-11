Kulgam encounter: Mobile internet services suspended

[India], Apr 11 (ANI): Mobile internet services have been suspended in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kasmir, in wake of the encounter that is underway between the terrorists and security forces in Kulgam.

As a precautionary measure train services on Srinagar-Banihal route have also been suspended.

However, trains will be plying normally on Srinagar-Baramulla route.

Six additional Coys of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved to the encounter site in Khudwani area of Kulgam, where two to three terrorists have been trapped till now.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are jointly carrying out the operation.(ANI)