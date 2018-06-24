Kulgam Encounter Update: Top LeT terrorists killed

[India] June 24(ANI): Pursuing credible leads about the presence of Terrorists in Cheddar Ban area of Qaimoh in District Kulgam, a search was launched on Sunday afternoon by a joint team of security forces in the area.

As the joint patrol approached towards the suspected house, a group of terrorists, hiding inside, fired indiscriminately on the security forces to which forces retaliated cautiously leading to an encounter in the area.

In the encounter, the two terrorists hiding inside the house were successfully eliminated by the security forces. On the basis of the materials recovered it is understood that the killed terrorist is Shakoor Dar, the divisional commander of LeT while the second terrorist was a Pakistani known as Haider.

Shakoor was operating as divisional commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT. Several terror-related cases were registered against Shakoor in different police stations of South Kashmir. He was involved in a number of other civilian atrocities and attack on security establishments in the area. When two terrorists were killed, one local terrorist, whose identity is being protected, surrendered at the encounter site before the authorities and security forces strictly followed SOP while conducting the operation. This terrorist is in the custody of police. Moreover in the encounter one civilian identified as Yawar Dar sustained injuries in cross firing and was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment however he succumbed to his injuries. Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Kashmir, SP Pani told ANI, "An operation was launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam earlier today during which two top LeT terrorists were killed and one terrorist was arrested who had laid down his arms." Incriminating materials and a huge quantity of ammunition were also seized from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case in this regard and an investigation is underway. (ANI)