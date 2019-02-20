Kumar Ashish's appointment as AICC Secretary for UP East cancelled, Sachin Naik to replace him

New[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cancelled the appointment of Kumar Ashish as AICC Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East and replaced him with Sachin Naik. Interestingly, the Congress president a few hours ago appointed Kumar Ashish as AICC Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East attached with Congress General Secretary for UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Earlier in the day, Congress has appointed six AICC secretaries for Uttar Pradesh with three each being given the responsibility of UP East and UP West.As per orders of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Rana Goswami, Dhiraj Gurjar and Rohit Chaudhary have been appointed as AICC Secretaries for UP West and were attached with General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia.Zubair Khan, Kumar Ashish and Bajirao Khade have been appointed as AICC Secretaries for UP East and attached with General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.With the announcement of these names, Congress has chosen a blend of experienced and low-key faces of the organisation to serve as the secretary for both regions of the politically significant Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka and Scindia were appointed as the general secretaries for UP East and UP West respectively in January 2019.Since the announcement of SP-BSP alliance for the coming Lok Sabha polls in the state where two parties will contest on 38 seats each, the Congress leadership has been leaving nothing unturned to retain the party’s lost ground in the state, where they won only two seats—Rae Bareli and Amethi—in the last Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

