Kumar Vishwas urges AAP to withdraw cases against party workers

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a defamation case Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on Monday requested the party to withdraw cases against party workers also.

Vishwas, who has been at the odds with the party leadership for quite sometime now, reminded Kejriwal of the pamphlets that were distributed back then in Punjab against Bikram Singh Majithia.

"In Punjab, lakhs of pamphlets were distributed against Majithia and then you (Arvind Kejriwal) suddenly apologised," Kumar Vishwas said.

"Arun Jaitley will accept your apology but what about the party workers against whom cases are registered", the AAP leader added. Stressing that the party's legal cell must be activated, Vishwas said that cases registered against as many as 11000 party workers should be finished first. He said, "My request to the party is that legal cell of the Party should be activated and cases against 11000 party workers should be finished first." Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Ashutosh, in a joint letter on Monday, apologised to Jaitley in connection with the comments made against him. "Therefore, I unequivocally withdraw all the allegations made by me in a question whether made in print, electronic or social media against you. I offer my sincere apology to you and your family members for any harm caused to your reputation as a consequence of my allegation," Kejriwal's letter read. (ANI)