Kumaraswamy assures 5 years of good governance in K'taka

[India], June 6 (ANI): After the expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the newly-formed government will give the state full five years of good governance.

"We heard some criticism because of late expansion of the cabinet. It's very important to consider all issues. That's why it took time. In 2008, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was in power, buses were burnt because some people weren't allotted portfolios in Anekal, Hubli and Dharwad. However, I assure you that we will give you full five years in a positive direction," he said at a press conference.

Kumaraswamy also assured that the state government would appropriately address the long-pending issue of potholes.

"The Deputy Chief Minister (G Parameshwara) and I had a meeting with officers to discuss even potholes. We are not delaying. 3800 potholes will be filled soon. We are taking all measures for the betterment of the city and people," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said all party leaders have not been allotted portfolios, and a dissension, if any, will be taken care of by the Congress high command.

"Yes, we did not give portfolios to all our leaders. We will manage and high command (Congress) will take care of some dissents. That's why we kept six portfolios empty. All leaders in our party are capable to handle portfolios," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, who played a key role in ensuring that his party members were not "poached" by the BJP, was also allocated a cabinet berth.

"Lots of portfolios and vacancies being created, all the seniors will be honoured at an appropriate time. Party knows the situation and will value their sentiment," he said.

A total of 25 leaders were inducted into Kumaraswamy's cabinet earlier in the day.

Out of the 25 ministers, the Janata Dal (Secular) got nine cabinet berths, while the Congress Party was allotted 14 berths.

The remaining two berths went to an independent candidate and a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader respectively.

Among the JD(S) ministers who took the oath were - H.D. Revanna, Bandeppa Kashempur, D.C. Thammanna, M.C. Managuli, S.R. Srinivas, Venkata Rao Nadagowda, C.S. Puttaraju and Sa Ra Mahesh.

JD(S) leader G.T. Devegowda, who defeated former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah from the Chamundeshwari seat in the recently-held state assembly elections, was also awarded a cabinet berth.

From the Congress, the ministers who were sworn in were - R.V. Deshpande, K.J. George, Krishna Byregowda, Shivashankara Reddy, Ramesh Laxmanrao Jarakiholi, Priyank Kharge, U.T. Khader, Zameer Ahmad, Shivanand Patil, Venkataramanappa, Rajshekar Baswaraj Patil and Puttaranga Shetty. (ANI)