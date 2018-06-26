Kumaraswamy assures everything alright with Siddharamaiah

[India], June 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday rebuffed the reports claiming his tiff with Congress leader and former chief minister Siddharamaiah.

Kumaraswamy told media, "There is no difference at all."

A video surfaced on social media of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, discussing politics and expressing objections to Kumaraswamy's plans of presenting a fresh budget.

Kumaraswamy also allegedly objected to some Congress MLAs lobbying for cabinet berths and holding meetings. (ANI)