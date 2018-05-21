Kumaraswamy hits back at Amit Shah, calls his thought process 'unholy'

[India], May 21 (ANI): Karnataka's chief minister-elect HD Kumaraswamy on Monday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah after the latter raised a question on the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance and termed his thought process as "unholy".

This came after Shah's first reaction post B.S. Yeddyurappa's resignation ahead of the floor test in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy said, since no one got the majority of votes in the polls, secular parties came together to protect everyone's interest.

"According to you, Congress-JDS is 'unholy alliance'. Then, which is holy alliance? Was it trying to purchase legislators elected on other party symbols? Since no one got the majority, secular parties came together and there is a common philosophy behind it," Kumaraswamy said.

"This philosophy is to protect everyone's interest and if you think this is unholy alliance, your thought process is unholy," he added.

The chief minister-designate said their party was celebrating the formation of a secular government, rather than a "communal" one, which rules the nation by "dividing the people on the basis of caste and religion".

He further accused the BJP of insulting Yeddyurappa and the entire community represented by him, by making the latter the chief minister of Karnataka in hurry, without having the majority and later asking him to resign from his post.

"It was like tearing depth of water by pushing other's children in too well. Now, you are arguing that you should have formed the government since you were a single largest party," Kumaraswamy said.

Arguing on the formation of the government in the state, he asserted that in a democracy, a government should be formed as per provisions of the constitution and not always the single largest party comes to power.

"Let BJP understand who has a majority. It is sad that this basic has to be taught to the BJP," he added.

Earlier in the day, Shah termed Congress-JD (S) alliance as "'unholy" and added that both the parties joined hands to come to power in Karnataka against the people's mandate.

He said the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the assembly polls, which clearly shows that the people's mandate was anti-Congress.

Further taking a jibe at the Congress-JD(S) alliance the BJP chief said the parties are celebrating losing seats in Karnataka assembly polls. (ANI)