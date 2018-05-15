Kumaraswamy seeks appointment with K'taka Guv to form government

[India] May 15 (ANI): The Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday sought appointment with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to form new government.

In a letter, Kumaraswamy said, "This is to submit to your good self that I have accepted the support extended by the Indian National Congress (I) party for forming the government. In this regard, I seek your appointment today evening between 5.30 p.m. to 6 p.m."

Earlier, the Congress offered support to the JD (S) in the formation of new government in Karnataka.

Addressing media persons here, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "We had a telephonic conversation with Deve Gowda ji and Kumaraswamy. They have accepted our offer of support. The JD (S) will head the government. Hopefully, we will be together." This new political development has emerged after the numbers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started to drop from 115 during the ongoing counting of votes, which is a majority number. But at the time of fling this report, the BJP was leading on 104 seats, Congress on 76, JD (S) on 39, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party on one seat, and Independent on one seat. Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, but the elections were held on 222 seats on May 12. A party or an alliance needs 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka. (ANI)