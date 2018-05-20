Kumaraswamy seeks blessings from Vokkaliga community's pontiff

[India], May 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister designated HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday visited Adichunchanagiri mutt in Bengaluru.

He met and sought blessings from the pontiff of the Vokkaliga community, Shri Nirmalanandanatha Swami in Vijaynagar.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, ahead of the floor test in the Karnataka assembly, announced that his resignation as the chief minister, making way for Kumaraswamy to took over the post.

On Friday, the Supreme Court while hearing a petition of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance reduced the 15-day original time given by Governor Vala to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove its majority in the house and asked the party to hold the trust vote on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The top court on Saturday quashed the Congress-JD (S) petition to remove K.A. Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker ahead of the floor test and appoint the senior most legislator R.V. Deshmukh in his place. (ANI)