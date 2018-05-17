Kumaraswamy slams Governor for inviting Yeddyurappa to form govt

[India], May 16 (ANI): Hours after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala invited BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa to form government and prove majority within 15 days, Congress-JD(S) alliance chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the former of encouraging horse-trading.

The Karnataka Governor earlier today invited Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state.

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also confirmed the same and said, "Governor has invited BS Yeddyurappa to form a government, official communication has been received, the Governor gave 15 days to prove majority. Oath ceremony to take place at 9 am tomorrow."

Calling the decision unconstitutional, Kumaraswamy said, "By giving 15 days time (to prove majority) Governor is encouraging horse-trading by BJP leaders, this is unconstitutional. We will discuss the future plan." A letter by Governor Vala reads, ". you have been elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party of Karnataka. I am also in receipt of your letter dated 15th May 2018 staking claim to form the government." The Governor also asked Yeddyurappa to indicate the date, time and the place for scheduling the swearing-in ceremony. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD(S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. (ANI)