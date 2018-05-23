Kumaraswamy to take oath as Oppn set to show strength

Bengaluru: A Janat Dal-Secular-Congress coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in today in Karnataka at a ceremony attended by a galaxy of opposition leaders and chief ministers, a development that could plant a seed for a broad-based anti-Bharatiya Janata Party platform before the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara will be sworn in as the deputy CM, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state K C Venugopal said.

Congress's Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, will be the next speaker, while the deputy speaker's post will go to the JD-S, Venugopal said.

The Congress would have 22 ministers and the JD-S 12, he said, adding they would be sworn in after the floor test slated for Thursday. Kumaraswamy will be the second chief minister to take oath in Karnataka within a week, after BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa stepped down without facing the floor test on May 19 in the face of imminent defeat. Government officials and sources in the JD-S said Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan are among those likely to be present for the ceremony.