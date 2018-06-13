  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Kumaraswamy's cheeky reply to NaMo's fitness challenge

Kumaraswamy's cheeky reply to NaMo's fitness challenge

Last Updated: Wed, Jun 13, 2018 22:02 hrs
kumar

Bengaluru: "My fitness is Karnataka's fitness, people have to be fit in every work, that's my top priority", said Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on fitness challenge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to nominate Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and wrote,

He also posted a video, saying:

Last month, Union Minister for Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter to urge citizens to adopt a fitter lifestyle. He nominated Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal and Bollywood Hrithik Roshan.

In his reply to the PM, Kumaraswamy tweetd that he was honoured and thankful for PM Modi's concern about his health. He said:



More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features