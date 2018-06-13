Kumaraswamy's cheeky reply to NaMo's fitness challenge

Bengaluru: "My fitness is Karnataka's fitness, people have to be fit in every work, that's my top priority", said Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on fitness challenge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to nominate Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and wrote,
I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge:
Karnataka's CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.
India's pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT.
The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018
He also posted a video, saying:
Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018
breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2
Last month, Union Minister for Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter to urge citizens to adopt a fitter lifestyle. He nominated Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal and Bollywood Hrithik Roshan.
In his reply to the PM, Kumaraswamy tweetd that he was honoured and thankful for PM Modi's concern about his health. He said:
Dear @narendramodi ji— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 13, 2018
I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health
I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.
Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it.