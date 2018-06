Kumaraswamy's cheeky reply to NaMo's fitness challenge

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge:

Karnataka's CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy India's pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

He also posted a video, saying:

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

Last month, Union Minister for Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter to urge citizens to adopt a fitter lifestyle. He nominated Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal and Bollywood Hrithik Roshan.

In his reply to the PM, Kumaraswamy tweetd that he was honoured and thankful for PM Modi's concern about his health. He said: