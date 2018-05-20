Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony postponed to May 23

New Delhi: H. D. Kumaraswamy will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 23 instead of May 21, the Janata Dal (Secular) said on Saturday.

"The Governor has invited HD Kumaraswamy to form the government. He will take oath as the chief minister on Wednesday, May 23 at around 12:30 pm," JD(S) National Secretary General Danish Ali told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy was invited by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to form the government in the state, after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa stepped down ahead of the floor test in the state assembly.

However, Yeddyurappa, in his address at the Vidhana Soudha said he will fight for the rights of the people of Karnataka till his last breath, even if he did not get the required mandate.