Kumaraswamy's warning over Muthalik's 'dog' remark

In the wake of Sri Ram Sene (SRS) president Pramod Muthalik's comment on slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy assured that strict action would be taken against those supporting illegal activities.

"I don't want to say anything. Whether Muthalik or anyone, if he or she violates the law and supports illegal activities, we are going to take strict action against them," he told reporter here.

Muthalik, while addressing a gathering earlier on Sunday, had compared the death of Lankesh to that of a dog.

"No one questioned the Congress government's failure. Instead, they are asking why Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is silent and not speaking on Gauri Lankesh's death. Many wanted Prime Minister Modi to react after Gauri Lankesh's death. Why should Modi react if some dog dies in Karnataka?" he asked. Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5 last year. On June 12, the Special Investigation Team arrested Parshuram Waghmare in Karnataka's Sindhagi city, who is suspected to have killed Lankesh. Furthermore, five more persons - K.T. Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, Amol Kale, Manohar Edve, Sujeeth Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degvekar have been arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)