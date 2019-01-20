Kumbh '19: VVIP bathing island constructed at Triveni Sangam

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): A temporary VVIP bathing island has been constructed in the middle of Triveni Sangam at the Kumbh Mela, comprising bathing facilities for both men and women.

The facility has restrooms as well as changing room, and steamers and boats have been deployed to ferry people to and from Arail Ghat and Sangam Ghat.

300 hi-tech huts equipped with modern gadgets have been set up in Vedic Tent City for Hindu saints, devotees and visitors. Categorised into 'Narmada Kuti', 'Sabarmati Kuti' and 'Saraswati Kuti', the tent city also has an open restaurant.

In this year's Kumbh Mela, the 'Nirmal Akhada' which endorses de-addiction rule is providing acupuncture and other facilities in the region. As per Mahant Omkar Singh, Chief Patron of Nirmal Akhada, no substance consumption is permitted and if a person is caught consuming it, severe punishment is awarded along with a counselling session. Substances like cigarette, alcohol, pan, bidi and others are strictly prohibited. "I am strictly against the chillam culture commonly claimed to be practised in the mela. Other initiatives are also provided here like acupuncture centers and yoga which are all free of cost," he told ANI. In lieu of the event, the Indian postal department has made special provision for devotees here by providing amenities for them. Four post offices have been specially set up for Kumbh region to make it easier for devotees. Another provision given by the department is facilitating Aadhar card and also the application of fresh cards. It will also launch six special covers which will highlight the Kumbh Mela 2019. Suvendu Swain, Postmaster General said: "Special cover will act as a cultural ambassador. Postal department will also host an exhibition to highlight the stamps by various countries which feature Gandhi." The 55-day long Kumbh Mela, which began on Tuesday, will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the event with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation. (ANI)