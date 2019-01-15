Kumbh 2019: 2 crore take dip on first day

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): About two crore pilgrims took a holy dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystic Saraswati on the first day of Kumbh 2019 being organised here from today.

As per mela administration, the arrival of saints and pilgrims to the Sangam banks had started since last night itself and over two crore people had taken holy dip on different Ghats of Sangam by Tuesday evening.

Seers and saints from 13 Akhada's as well as different pilgrims from all around the world also worshipped and offered prayers at the banks of the river.

Uttar Pradesh government also deployed a helicopter to shower flower petals on pilgrims at the banks of Sangam on the occasion of first Shahi Snan. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also arrived at the Kumbh and was spotted welcoming the pilgrims with flowers and sweets. Speaking about the ongoing fair, Maurya told ANI: "Crores of people have come here on this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. I welcome all the saints and bhakts (devotees) who have come here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Shahi Snan. I believe people from all across India will come to visit the Prayagraj." Early in the morning, Union Minister Smriti Irani also took a holy dip. To provide adequate security, a large number of personnel from Uttar Pradesh police along with para-military forces were deployed at the venue for security. IG ATS also conducted aerial survey of the area to take stock of security preparations. Mela administration has also claimed that as many as 1700 people were united with their families and friends after getting lost on the first day. Notably, Uttar Pradesh government has developed a high-tech, modernised lost and found facility at the Mela to make the process of reuniting families and friends more efficiently. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins. (ANI)