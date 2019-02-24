Kumbh 2019: PM Modi takes holy dip, offers prayers at Sangam

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a holy dip at the 'Sangam' and offered his prayers.

He also performed the Ganga Aarti at the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

Prime Minister Modi arrived here earlier today and was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Saturday he had said that the ongoing Kumbh Mela 2019 was a kind of social reformation.

“Despite the shortage of material wealth at Kumbh, joy and inner peace can be found. It can be used to carve out the way of life ahead,” he added.

BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath took a dip at Sangam on February 13, while former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 12. Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4. (ANI)