Kumbh 2019: 'Pravasi Bhartiya' carries holy water with them after taking dip at Sangam

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Those came to participate in this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) at Varanasi not only took a holy dip at 'Sangam' in Prayagraj during the ongoing Kumbh Mela but also took the holy water along with them as a memoir while leaving.

One of the NRIs from Mauritius named Rajesh told ANI, "A heartfelt thank you to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for giving us a chance to attend Kumbh Mela."

Another NRI from America Rashmi Sharma, who came to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, praised the arrangements made by the government for them at Prayagraj. She said: "It was a lifetime opportunity for us. The arrangements made by the government were very good."

Elaborate arrangements were made for Pravasi Bhartiya. Tent Houses were built in Varanasi for NRI visitors. A total of 1480 tent rooms, 50 Kashi villas, 450 Saraswati Deluxe rooms and 120 Triveni family rooms for NRIs were created. PBD was organised from January 21 to 23 at Varanasi this year. January 21 was celebrated as Youth PBD. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the PBD on January 22, while on January 23 President Ram Nath Kovind concluded it. (ANI)