Kumbh: Abandoned suitcase creates panic amongst devotees

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): An abandoned suitcase which was on Thursday found near Kamla Nehru hospital in George Town here created panic amongst devotees who have come to attend the ongoing Kumbh mela.

A Bomb disposal squad is present at the spot.

SSP Nitin Tiwari told the media, "We found an abandoned bag here, the bag had a few ID-cards, nothing suspicious has been found, the bag belongs to media personnel."

The 55-day mega event commenced on 15 January and will end on 4 March. Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of river Ganga will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

