Kumbh Mela gets global recognition, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

-Pradesh) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Kumbh Mela gets global recognition due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"More than 2 crore pilgrims on Tuesday took a holy dip in "Maha Kumbh" at the confluence of River Ganga and Yamuna at Prayagraj," he said.

"It is due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "Kumbh Mela" has been recognised all over the world and is being organised as never before," he said.

"The holy bath of Kumbh started by the Akahdas and almost 2 crore pilgrims took bath in Maha Kumbh Snan today. I want to congratulate and thank 13 Akhada, Akhada parishad, pilgrims , Prayagraj Mela administration, police and all concerned department for having a successful Kumbh on Tuesday," said Yogi Adityanath.

"It is a proud moment for us that Kumbh is being organised so systematically and first day of Kumbh has been finished with an ease. There are so many things which are happening for the first time in Kumbh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. As per Mela administration, the arrival of saints and pilgrims to the Sangam banks had started since last night itself and over two crore people had taken holy dip on different Ghats of Sangam by Tuesday evening. Seers and saints from 13 Akhada's as well as different pilgrims from all around the world also worshipped and offered prayers at the banks of the river. Uttar Pradesh government also deployed a helicopter to shower flower petals on pilgrims at the banks of Sangam on the occasion of first Shahi Snan (ANI)