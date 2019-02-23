Kumbh Mela is a kind of social reformation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Kumbh Mela 2019 at Prayagraj is a kind of social reformation.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking at an event organised for interacting with the delegates of foreign countries on visit to Kumbh Mela.

“Cultural unity is much emphasised in India. This confluence is also a kind of social reformation apart from being a spiritual inspiration,” said Prime Minister Modi.

He said inner peace is found at the Kumbh Mela despite the shortage of material wealth.

“Despite the shortage of material wealth at Kumbh, joy and inner peace can be found. It can be used to carve out the way of life ahead,” he said. “Unless one visits Kumbh Mela, he cannot realise how great and big cultural heritage it is. For thousands of years it is being organised on fixed intervals and the people flock to it without any invitation,” he said. He also thanked foreign delegates, saying that they have contributed in giving it a global recognition. “We are grateful to you as you have come here and helped in giving Kumbh its global recognition. We want to connect the whole world with the great heritage of India,” said Prime Minister Modi. “The culture of India acts as a magnet to attract countries from across the world,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)