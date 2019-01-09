Kumbh Mela: Police to tighten vigil in and around River Ganga

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): In the wake of the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh police will keep a strong vigil and monitor the areas adjoining the banks of river Ganges and its tributaries.

"As per the order by the Director General of Police (DGP) to all the senior police officials in all the districts, it has been instructed to ensure that any sort of illegal industrial activity or waste should not be discharged into Ganges and its tributaries including Yamuna," said Praveen Kumar, Inspector General (Law & Order), Uttar-Pradesh Police.

The official informed that Police, Industry Department, Environment Department, and District Magistrate will work in coordination to ensure that river Ganges remains clean during the Kumbh Mela when million take a dip into the holy river. "If any industry or other units is found to be discharging illegal waste then strict legal action would be taken against them," he said. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, with intelligence agencies, central police forces, and contingents of civil police been deployed tactfully to work in a coordinated manner, informed the official. Also, the administration is taking help of Non-Government Organisations (NGO's) and citizens in maintaining law and order. "There is an integrated approach to the security and all dimensions of security are looked into and duly worked upon. Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of UP Police, Special Task Force (STF) and police personnel for Anti-Sabotage Checks have all been deployed to ensure security," said IG. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will start on January 15 and will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins. (ANI)