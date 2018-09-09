Kupwara: 3 terrorists arrested while infiltrating border

[India], Sept 09 (ANI): The security forces on Sunday arrested three suspected terrorists in Karnah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The suspects, who were arrested while trying to infiltrate the border, have been handed over to the police for further interrogation. A case has been registered.

On Saturday, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist involved in carrying out a number of terror attacks on security forces was killed in an encounter with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Achabal block of Anantnag district on Saturday.

Earlier that day, a terrorist was killed after Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a weapon-snatching bid in Achabal. (ANI)