Kupwara encounter: One army personnel killed, three injured

[India], November 21 (ANI): One army personnel was killed and three others injured in an ongoing gunfight that erupted between the security forces and militants on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

According to reports, IGP, Kashmir, Muneer Khan, said that the encounter began after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area after they were informed about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Meanwhile, SP Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, took to Twitter and said, "Encounter going on in Gujjarpati Zirhama Kupwara. Best of luck to all officers/ Jawans." (sic)

This was the second gunfight and encounter in Kupwara district today. Earlier in the day, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in Magam area of the same district. (ANI)