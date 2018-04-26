Kushinagar accident: CM Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh

[India], Apr. 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed his deepest condolences on the Kushinagar accident and declared an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has also directed the District Administration to provide all possible help and medical aid to the injured children.

A statement by Uttar Pradesh government said, "The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deepest condolences on this very unfortunate incident and directed District Administration to provide all help and medical aid, declared ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs and also directed an inquiry into cause of accident."

In the meantime, ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said that a total 18 school students were travelling in the vehicle out of which 11 have died. "7 are critically injured, death toll may go up," he added. Earlier in the day, at least 11 school students were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a passenger train at an unmanned crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. All students are said to be from Divine Public School. A total of 20 students were travelling in the vehicle. The remaining, who suffered injuries were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment. (ANI)