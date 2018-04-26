Kushinagar bus-train collision: Death toll reaches 13

[India], Apr 26 (ANI): Death toll in Kushinagar bus-train accident rose to 13.

The accident took place after the school bus which was ferrying 20 school children collided with a passenger train at an unmanned crossing.

It was later learned that the bus driver who had ear phones plugged in while driving the vehicle could not hear the sound of the train and hence failed to avoid the mishap.

Students who were travelling in the vehicle are said to be from Divine Public School.

The remaining, who suffered injuries were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

During his hospital visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that strict actions will be taken against the people responsible for the incident and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the family of deceased. (ANI)