  4. KVS recruitment admit card 2018 released, know how to download hall tickets

KVS recruitment admit card 2018 released, know how to download hall tickets

Last Updated: Tue, Feb 06, 2018 11:00 hrs
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released admit cards 2018 for lower and upper division clerks and other non-teadching staff. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - www.kvsangathan.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in online format for filling Officers' cadre, Librarian and Non-Teaching posts in KV.

Steps to downoad the KVS admit cards 2018:

1. Candidates can visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in

2.  Click on the Kendriya Vidyalaya News Section or visit the direct link of KVS Non-Teaching Hall Ticket 2018. 

3.  Enter all required details in order to get the admit cards. 

4.  Now click on the submit button. 

5.  Take a print out of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Admit Card. Also take a printout of it for further use. 

