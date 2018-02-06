KVS recruitment admit card 2018 released, know how to download hall tickets

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released admit cards 2018 for lower and upper division clerks and other non-teadching staff. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - www.kvsangathan.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in online format for filling Officers' cadre, Librarian and Non-Teaching posts in KV.
Steps to downoad the KVS admit cards 2018:
1. Candidates can visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.
2. Click on the Kendriya Vidyalaya News Section or visit the direct link of KVS Non-Teaching Hall Ticket 2018.
3. Enter all required details in order to get the admit cards.
4. Now click on the submit button.
5. Take a print out of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Admit Card. Also take a printout of it for further use.