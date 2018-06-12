L-G says Kejriwal threatened him, slams sit-in by CM, ministers

New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal slammed the sit-in by Arvind Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues at his office, calling it another 'dharna without reason', and alleged that he was 'threatened' by the chief minister to summon officers at the Raj Niwas and end their 'strike'.

In a statement, the L-G office said Baijal told Kejriwal during their meeting that there was 'no strike' by officers and advised the CM to build an 'atmosphere of trust' and address the genuine concerns of the bureaucracy, which has been been at loggerheads with the Kejriwal government since the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in February.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and two ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain met Baijal this evening and decided to stay put at his office till their three demands were accepted, including a direction to IAS officers to end their 'strike' and action against officers who have struck work for 'four months'. Kejriwal tweeted at 6 pm from the waiting room of the LG office that a letter was handed over to Baijal but he refused to take action. Kejriwal tweeted at 6 pm from the waiting room of the LG office that a letter was handed over to Baijal but he refused to take action. Later, Baijal left his office for a pre-scheduled appointment, even as th CM and his three ministers stayed in the waiting room of the L-G Secretariat. Later, Baijal left his office for a pre-scheduled appointment, even as th CM and his three ministers stayed in the waiting room of the L-G Secretariat. The L-G office said that it is another protest by AAP in the sequence of 'dharna without reason'. The L-G office said that it is another protest by AAP in the sequence of 'dharna without reason'. 'In the meeting, the L-G was threatened by the CM who demanded that the officers should be immediately summoned at Raj Niwas and directions should be given to end the so-called 'strike',' the statement by L-G office said. 'In the meeting, the L-G was threatened by the CM who demanded that the officers should be immediately summoned at Raj Niwas and directions should be given to end the so-called 'strike',' the statement by L-G office said.