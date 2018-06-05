Lack of peace will hamper development: UNEP chief

[India], June 5 (ANI): In the wake of increasing cross-border firing and ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Erik Solheim opined that lack of peace will hamper the development of the country.

"Peace is fundamental for everything; if there is war there is no way to solve problems. Unless we have peace, we'll have difficulty in development, bringing people out of poverty and solving environmental issues," Erik told ANI.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev opined that it is about time the situation prevailing between the two neighbours is settled.

"Seventy years (of partition) is not too much of time but we should settle it down by now, unfortunately, it's still continuing. I hope in this generation we find a solution. We must understand that we, without any, geographical definition or without any cultural differentiation, we just called out our nation in a hurry for which we are still bleeding," he said. Cross-border firing and ceasefire violations continue to take place along the border, despite the agreement between Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan to ensure that ceasefire will not be violated by either side, via the ceasefire understanding of 2003. On Monday, a Border Security Force (BSF) and Pak Rangers Sector Commander level meeting was held to discuss peace and tranquility at the border area. The meeting is expected to bring a firing-free environment for villagers on both sides of the border. (ANI)