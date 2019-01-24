Lack of space caused inconvenience to minister: Tumkuru SP

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Days after a video showing Karnataka Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh allegedly abusing Tumkuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Divya Gopinath went viral, Divya clarified on Thursday that lack of space at the funeral of Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swami had caused inconvenience to the minister.

“It was a small incident. There was less space. We wanted maximum number of people to get darshan. Hence, some inconvenience was caused to the Minister and some devotees for a few minutes. It was resolved later,” she said.

While denying the accusation, Mahesh said that he did not abuse the officer. He also refused to tender an apology. He said that the SP was causing a nuisance at the funeral. The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday when another state minister and Lingasaguru MLA Venkatrao Nadagouda was stopped from entering the building where the final rituals were being performed. The controversy worsened when the Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy came to the defence of the ministers stating that SR Mahesh was not at fault.