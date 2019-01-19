Ladakh avalanche: Two more bodies recovered

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): The bodies of two missing people, who were part of the 12 hit by an avalanche in the Khardung La region of Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh, were recovered on Saturday.

The avalanche hit three vehicles at Khardung La in Ladakh region, burying 12 people. Five bodies were recovered later. A total of seven bodies have been recovered so far.

The mishap in the mountainous pass occurred when two trucks and an SUV were being loaded with snow, Army officials said.

The avalanche struck the vehicles burying them under snow. After hours of searching, rescuers from the Army, State Disaster Response Force and local police recovered five bodies, officials said.

Search and rescue efforts have been underway to locate the others, with the Army deploying special 'Avalanche Panthers' teams with specialised equipment and rescue dogs for the search efforts. Army Aviation helicopters have been used to transport deep search radars, which can detect human bodies through the snow. Kargil war hero Lt Gen YK Joshi has also assured full support to the civil administration in the rescue operations. Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Governor Satya Pal Malik had on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. (ANI)